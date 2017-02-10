Deputy police chief, homeless advocates to speak at New JSQ meeting Saturday
Jersey City Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Hussey will be the featured speaker at the New JSQ Community Association meeting on Saturday, Feb. 11. Other speakers at the two-hour meeting will be Paul Bellan-Boyer and Kara Hrabovsky, co-chairs of Safe Streets JC; Randi Moore, division chief of the Hudson County Division of Housing and Community Development; Carol Mori, executive director of Garden State Episcopal Community Development Corp.; and Susan Milan, Garden State Episcopal's director of social services -- who will discuss services for the homeless. The meeting, from 10 a.m. to noon, will be at Starting Points, 2737 Kennedy Blvd., between Bond and Stuyvesant streets.
