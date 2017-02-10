Deputy police chief, homeless advocat...

Deputy police chief, homeless advocates to speak at New JSQ meeting Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Jersey City Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Hussey will be the featured speaker at the New JSQ Community Association meeting on Saturday, Feb. 11. Other speakers at the two-hour meeting will be Paul Bellan-Boyer and Kara Hrabovsky, co-chairs of Safe Streets JC; Randi Moore, division chief of the Hudson County Division of Housing and Community Development; Carol Mori, executive director of Garden State Episcopal Community Development Corp.; and Susan Milan, Garden State Episcopal's director of social services -- who will discuss services for the homeless. The meeting, from 10 a.m. to noon, will be at Starting Points, 2737 Kennedy Blvd., between Bond and Stuyvesant streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
Bayonne Shop rite Feb 6 Former shop rite ... 1
News Tax Collector Paid Dominatrix with Town Money (Jul '11) Feb 6 Pay the Phart 17
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 278,774,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC