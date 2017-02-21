County conflicted over immigrationDeG...

County conflicted over immigrationDeGise defends county's holding immigration detainees

In a move that could put a wedge between the Board of Freeholders and the Hudson County executive, immigration activists want the county to stop doing business with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the wake of President Trump's executive order and the rise of the sanctuary city movement. Last July, the county renewed its agreement with the federal government to serve as a detention center for undocumented immigrants collected by ICE and awaiting hearings.

