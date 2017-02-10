Convicted killer, one other man arrested when cops 'find loaded gun'
Jersey City police recovered drugs and a loaded gun and arrested two city men -- including a convicted killer -- after a traffic stop Thursday during Winter Storm Niko, authorities said. Police say Shyquan Bethea, 29, of Bergen Avenue, a passenger in the vehicle, had a .40-caliber, semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen out of the Georgia, police said.
