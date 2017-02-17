Convicted killer facing heroin charge...

Convicted killer facing heroin charges 7 months after release from prison

15 hrs ago

Elijah R. Clark, 27, of Hillside, appears in court in Jersey City today, Feb. 17, 2017, on heroin related charges. JERSEY CITY - A convicted Jersey City drug dealer who served seven years in prison for killing a competitor during a shootout over control of a Greenville street corner has been arrested on heroin-related drug charges.

