Convicted killer facing heroin charges 7 months after release from prison
A convicted Jersey City drug dealer who served seven years in prison for killing a competitor during a shootout over control of a Greenville street corner has been arrested on heroin-related drug charges. Elijah R. Clark, 27, now of Hillside, was arrested last week in Jersey City and charged with distribution of one bag of suspected heroin within 1,000 feet of School 15 on Stegman Street and within 500 feet of Fulton Avenue Park.
