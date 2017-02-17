Community college, its president accused of racketeering in lawsuit
JERSEY CITY -- A former employee of Hudson County Community College has sued the school and its president alleging a criminal enterprise created to enrich upper management, the board of trustees and certain employees through a pattern of racketeering. The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by former Executive Director of College Operations Frank Mercado, who worked there 17 years, against the school and its president, Glen Gabert.
