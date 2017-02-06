Community Awareness Series pays tribu...

Community Awareness Series pays tribute to MLK

6 hrs ago

The North Jersey Philharmonic Glee Club gave an eloquent performance as the Community Awareness Series of Jersey City paid tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. at the Miller branch of the Jersey City Free Public Library on Jan. 17. The roughly 90-minute annual event also feature remarks by Community Awareness Series founder Daoud-David Williams and Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

