Chuck E. Cheese's rolls out 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays'
JERSEY CITY -- Chuck E. Cheese's has begun offering early hours one day a month for children and families with special needs. Sensory Sensitive Sundays is being tested at 54 locations in New Jersey, New York, and throughout New England, that allows children to enjoy games with less crowds, limited noise, and no costumed characters.
