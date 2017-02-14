Christie vows to veto proposed funds for sanctuary cities
Gov. Chris Christie says he would "veto on arrival" proposed legislation that would provide state funds to sanctuary cities in New Jersey that lose federal funding for not enforcing federal immigration laws. The state Senate was due to vote on the bill on Monday, but that was delayed because some Democrats who support the measure were not able to attend the voting session.
