Christie vows to veto proposed funds ...

Christie vows to veto proposed funds for sanctuary cities

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Gov. Chris Christie says he would "veto on arrival" proposed legislation that would provide state funds to sanctuary cities in New Jersey that lose federal funding for not enforcing federal immigration laws. The state Senate was due to vote on the bill on Monday, but that was delayed because some Democrats who support the measure were not able to attend the voting session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay? 4 hr Life Choices 2
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
Bayonne Shop rite Feb 6 Former shop rite ... 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,868,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC