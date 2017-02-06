Christie conditionally vetoes 'Jersey City birth certificate' bill
A bill that would allow birth certificates issued by Jersey City and Hudson County to be recognized as valid forms of identification was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Chris Christie on Feb. 6, 2017. The bill that would allow Jersey City residents to avoid a trip to Trenton to pick up a valid state-issued birth certificate was conditionally vetoed by Gov. Chris Christie today.
