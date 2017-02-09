CEOs to share success stories at Jers...

CEOs to share success stories at Jersey City Tech Meetup

Jessica Gonzalez, of InCharged, and Wallace Santos, of MAINGEAR, will be speaking at the Jersey City Tech Meetup at Harborside Financial Center. JERSEY CITY -- Two New Jersey CEOs will share their stories of success on Wednesday night during a meetup in Downtown Jersey City.

