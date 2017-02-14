Cash register stolen from Newport Cen...

Cash register stolen from Newport Centre mall: police

A cash register was stolen from a cellphone kiosk at Newport Centre mall, a store manager told Jersey City police. The manager of Cricket Wireless said that one of his employees closed up the kiosk at 6 p.m. on Sunday, but when the manager arrived Monday morning, one of the two cash registers at the kiosk was missing, according to a police report.

