Cash register stolen from Newport Centre mall: police
A cash register was stolen from a cellphone kiosk at Newport Centre mall, a store manager told Jersey City police. The manager of Cricket Wireless said that one of his employees closed up the kiosk at 6 p.m. on Sunday, but when the manager arrived Monday morning, one of the two cash registers at the kiosk was missing, according to a police report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|8 hr
|Life Choices
|2
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Feb 6
|Former shop rite ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC