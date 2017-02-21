Bus crash on Turnpike sends 5 to Jersey City hospital, police say

Five people were taken to a Jersey City hospital after a bus involved in a crash on the NJ Turnpike Extension stopped at the Holland Tunnel this morning, Feb. 27, 2017. JERSEY CITY -- Five people aboard a bus involved in a minor accident on the New Jersey Turnpike were taken to a Jersey City hospital this morning around 7:30 a.m., an official said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.