Breast surgeon, cancer survivor named chair of Komen Race for the Cure

Dr. Julie M. DiGioia, a breast surgeon and breast cancer survivor, has been named the chairwoman of the Susan G. Komen 10th annual Race for the Cure, one of New Jersey's largest breast cancer fundraising events. DiGioia, who grew up in Jersey City, recently opened a private practice office with her husband, Dr. Stephen C. Hall, at 631 Grand St. in Jersey City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.