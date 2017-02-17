Breast surgeon, cancer survivor named chair of Komen Race for the Cure
Dr. Julie M. DiGioia, a breast surgeon and breast cancer survivor, has been named the chairwoman of the Susan G. Komen 10th annual Race for the Cure, one of New Jersey's largest breast cancer fundraising events. DiGioia, who grew up in Jersey City, recently opened a private practice office with her husband, Dr. Stephen C. Hall, at 631 Grand St. in Jersey City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Thu
|mexico
|6
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Feb 6
|Former shop rite ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC