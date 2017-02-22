Bloomfield police make arrests in all...

Bloomfield police make arrests in alleged burglaries

Bloomfield police make arrests in alleged burglaries Michaelangelo Costello, 31, and Wando Delmaro, 58, both of Jersey City, were arrested for alleged diversion burglaries. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2m8hI7Z Authorities arrested Michaelangelo Costello, 31, and Wando Delmaro, 58, both of Jersey City, for a series of alleged "water department diversionary" burglaries in Bloomfield, that township's police reported Wednesday.

