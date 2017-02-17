Blind Sheik Convicted in World Trade ...

Blind Sheik Convicted in World Trade Bombing Dies

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC Miami

This 06 April 93 file photo shows Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman during a press conference in Jersey City, New Jersey. Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman, who was convicted in connection with inspiring terror plots in New York City, has died in a prison hospital in South Carolina, senior law enforcement officials said Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay? Thu mexico 6
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
Bayonne Shop rite Feb 6 Former shop rite ... 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC