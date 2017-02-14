Bayonne officials, developers break ground on '19 East' -- new 138-unit project

BAYONNE -- City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony today for "19 East" -- a six-story building between 21st and 19th streets off Broadway that is expected to open in 2018. Mayor Jimmy Davis, City Council members and various associates of the project -- including officials from Collingswood-based developer Ingerman -- braved the cold winds this afternoon to announce the start of the new Bayonne residential project.

