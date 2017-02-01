At emotional hearing, father yells 'He killed my son!'

JERSEY CITY -- A hearing for Hoboken murder suspect Khalif Geiger burst with emotion on Thursday, when the father of the 18-year-old victim stood up and shouted "He killed my son!" as Geiger was led out of the courtroom. Geiger, 20, is charged with murder, robbery, and weapons offenses in the Jan. 24 fatal shooting of Adrian Rivera, a 2016 Hoboken High School graduate who lived all his life at the Andrew Jackson Gardens public housing complex.

