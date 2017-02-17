Application period open for Jersey Ci...

Application period open for Jersey City youth summer jobs program

Opportunities are available within city departments and agencies under the Jersey City Summer Works program, a multi-program initiative that has provided more than 3,000 summer jobs since its inception in 2014. Residents can submit applications for through the Jersey City Youth Works website at www.jerseycityyouthworks.org .

