Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate in Downtown Jersey City
JERSEY CITY - Over 100 placard-carrying anti-Trump protesters chanted slogans outside the Trump Bay Street high rise this afternoon in Jersey City in an effort to block the rental of the building's first floor commercial area due to the president's policies. "We are here to send a message to Donald Trump and Jerry Kushner that they can't attack our communities and expect to profit off them," said one of the event's organizers.
