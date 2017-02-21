Anniversary ceremony Feb. 26 for Bayonne's Macko, 5 others killed in '93 WTC attack

A firefighter places a rose at the 9/11 memorial during a ceremony on Feb. 26, 2016 commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than 1,000, in New York. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will mark the 24th anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing Sunday, Feb. 26, with a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.