Airbnb, vaping bills advance in N.J. Legislature
Airbnb, vaping bills advance in N.J. Legislature Legislative committees also considered topics ranging from college fees to a designer drug known as "flakka." Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2mxsUIm The logos of Airbnb Inc. sit on banners displayed outside a media event in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 27, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayonne students invited to compete for scholar...
|Mon
|Old Prof
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|Feb 25
|Simandle Crooked
|4
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 23
|democrat
|14
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|Feb 22
|democrat
|2
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC