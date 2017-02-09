A violent 15 hours: 5 shooting incide...

A violent 15 hours: 5 shooting incidents and 1 man in critical condition

JERSEY CITY -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and critically injured in one of five shootings reported around the city in less than 15 hours. Between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 12:30 a.m. Thursday, two men were injured, two guns were recovered, and three people were arrested in connection with the shootings.

