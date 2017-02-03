A hot night at the bookstore Writers of women's erotica to talk about craft and passion
One of the things that former Jersey City resident Rachel Kramer Bussel learned as she edited her latest book on women's erotica is that exploring personal passion can be very liberating. Bussel, the editor of the Women's Erotica of the Year series, will join women writers who contributed to the second volume for a frank discussion of craft and passion in a pre-Valentine's Day event at the Word bookstore, 123 Newark Ave. in Jersey City, on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Joining Bussel will be writers Abigail Ekue, Stella Watts Kelley, Vierra Lai, and Annabeth Leong in what has been called a "Galentine's Day" panel on erotica, writing and culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|16 min
|mariag1956
|3
|Hoboken man charged in brutal early morning sex... (Jul '12)
|15 hr
|jimgriffo
|5
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Jan 31
|Major
|2
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Jan 30
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec '16
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC