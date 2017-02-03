A hot night at the bookstore Writers of women's erotica to talk about craft and passion

One of the things that former Jersey City resident Rachel Kramer Bussel learned as she edited her latest book on women's erotica is that exploring personal passion can be very liberating. Bussel, the editor of the Women's Erotica of the Year series, will join women writers who contributed to the second volume for a frank discussion of craft and passion in a pre-Valentine's Day event at the Word bookstore, 123 Newark Ave. in Jersey City, on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Joining Bussel will be writers Abigail Ekue, Stella Watts Kelley, Vierra Lai, and Annabeth Leong in what has been called a "Galentine's Day" panel on erotica, writing and culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.