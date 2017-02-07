68-unit building planned for long-vacant land on Kennedy Boulevard
A 68-unit mixed-use development is planned for 1558 Kennedy Boulevard, between Custer and Gates avenues in Jersey City. There are plans to revive a long-vacant plot of land in the Greenville neighborhood of Jersey City, a real estate website reported.
