6 more car burglaries reported in Bay...

6 more car burglaries reported in Bayonne, cops say

A litany of burglary, theft, and shoplifting-related crimes were reported in Bayonne within a two-day span last week, according to police. BAYONNE -- A rash of car burglaries continued last week as six more vehicle break-ins were reported in the northern section of the city, according to police.

