6 from community to be recognized at Bayonne Youth Center Black History luncheon
BAYONNE -- The Bayonne Youth Center will host its 16th annual Black History Luncheon later this month and honor several community members for their humanitarian work. The Luncheon: "Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." will be held on Feb. 20 at noon in the Chandelier Restaurant in Bayonne.
