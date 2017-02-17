31 teens inducted as officers in Jersey City's first youth court
Thirty-one high school students became the first teens inducted as judges, lawyers and jurors in Jersey City's youth court, a new initiative aimed at teaching young people about the criminal justice system and keeping them out of it. The court, officially called the Jersey City Youth Counsel, is expected to start hearing cases soon at the municipal court complex on Summit Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|19 hr
|mexico
|6
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
|Bayonne Shop rite
|Feb 6
|Former shop rite ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC