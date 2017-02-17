31 teens inducted as officers in Jers...

31 teens inducted as officers in Jersey City's first youth court

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Thirty-one high school students became the first teens inducted as judges, lawyers and jurors in Jersey City's youth court, a new initiative aimed at teaching young people about the criminal justice system and keeping them out of it. The court, officially called the Jersey City Youth Counsel, is expected to start hearing cases soon at the municipal court complex on Summit Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay? 19 hr mexico 6
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... Feb 7 SnowFlake 4
Bayonne Shop rite Feb 6 Former shop rite ... 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hurricane
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,431 • Total comments across all topics: 278,946,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC