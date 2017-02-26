26 celebrate new status as U.S. citizens in Jersey City ceremony
JERSEY CITY -- More than two dozen people from 18 different countries were welcomed as citizens of the United States Wednesday morning during a naturalization ceremony at City Hall. Some 26 people from all across Hudson County swore an Oath of Allegiance, finalizing their admission of permanent residency in the U.S. "It feels so great," said Marlon Martinez, 21, who came to the U.S. from Cuba with his mother, father and older brother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|9 hr
|democrat
|2
|George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence...
|11 hr
|Wondering
|2
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Feb 19
|jersey city
|13
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC