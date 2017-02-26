26 celebrate new status as U.S. citiz...

26 celebrate new status as U.S. citizens in Jersey City ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

JERSEY CITY -- More than two dozen people from 18 different countries were welcomed as citizens of the United States Wednesday morning during a naturalization ceremony at City Hall. Some 26 people from all across Hudson County swore an Oath of Allegiance, finalizing their admission of permanent residency in the U.S. "It feels so great," said Marlon Martinez, 21, who came to the U.S. from Cuba with his mother, father and older brother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
should illegals get to stay without a green card? 9 hr democrat 2
George E. Norcross Caught Bragging of Influence... 11 hr Wondering 2
should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay? Feb 19 jersey city 13
South Jersey Corruption Feb 8 Mike D 1
News Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member Feb 8 discocrisco 1
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Feb 8 Joe D 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb 7 crying towels 4 sale 2
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,773 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC