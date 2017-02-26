26 celebrate new status as U.S. citizens in Jersey City ceremony

JERSEY CITY -- More than two dozen people from 18 different countries were welcomed as citizens of the United States Wednesday morning during a naturalization ceremony at City Hall. Some 26 people from all across Hudson County swore an Oath of Allegiance, finalizing their admission of permanent residency in the U.S. "It feels so great," said Marlon Martinez, 21, who came to the U.S. from Cuba with his mother, father and older brother.

