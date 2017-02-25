25-year tax break for Downtown tower up for council approval
The City Council is expected to finalize a deal tomorrow that would give a 25-year tax break to developers of a $364 million tower planned for Downtown Jersey City. L+M Development Partners and Low-Income Housing Corp. are behind the planned high-rise, which would include 750 mostly market-rent apartments and a new pre-K through first grade school built by the developers and given to the school district for $1.
