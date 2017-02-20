200 call for transgender equality at ...

200 call for transgender equality at Jersey City rally

That was one of the messages emphasized by nearly 200 people who rallied at the Newark Pedestrian Plaza in Jersey City in support of transgender rights. Last week, President Donald Trump ended federal protections that would allow students to use the bathroom that matches their gender they identify with.

