11-year restoration of historic Jersey City building may end soon
JERSEY CITY -- The 11-year renovation of the historic Apple Tree House, a two-story brick-and-fieldstone structure near Journal Square that was once owned by one of Jersey City's original settlers, may be nearing completion. "Everything is pretty much done," Fulop said at the annual President's Day ceremony outside the historic house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|should illegals get to stay without a green card?
|3 hr
|mexico
|1
|should illegal aliens and refugees get to stay?
|Sun
|jersey city
|13
|South Jersey Corruption
|Feb 8
|Mike D
|1
|Boy Scouts welcome first transgender member
|Feb 8
|discocrisco
|1
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Feb 8
|Joe D
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb 7
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|Feb 7
|SnowFlake
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC