Wisniewski talks 'crisis of uncertainty' at Jersey City health care meeting

JERSEY CITY - Assemblyman John Wisniewski vowed to make health care a "human right" on Sunday afternoon during a town hall at Hudson County Community College. Wisniewski, D-Sayreville, and gubernatorial candidate , advocated for a single payer health care system during the Our First Stand meeting at 12:30 p.m. "Our immediate threat today, healthcare coverage for New Jerseyans, who face a statewide and nationwide crisis of uncertainty," he said.

