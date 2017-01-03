Which Jersey City council members are seeking re-election?
All nine Jersey City City Council seats are up for grabs in November's municipal election, and four sitting council members say they are definitely seeking new terms. Voters last year approved the switch, which Mayor Steve Fulop said is intended to increase voter turnout and cut city costs.
