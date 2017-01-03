When nature calls? 2 men busted with ...

When nature calls? 2 men busted with handgun while breaking into home to use bathroom: cops

Jalil Burns, 30, and Shaheed Thomas, 29, appear in court in Jersey City on Jan. 5, 2017, on burglary and gun charges. Michaelangelo Conte However, when police confronted Shaheen Thomas, 29, and Jalil Burns, 30, inside the Belmont Avenue home they found a loaded gun magazine and handgun, according to a criminal complaint.

Jersey City, NJ

