What we know about the 2017 Jersey City election
The Jersey City mayoral and City Council races are still more than nine months away, but the campaigns are already heating up. Already this week The Jersey Journal revealed that mayoral hopeful Charles Mainor took a $100,000 loan from a lawyer that violates state campaign rules , that the three-way mayor's race is largely being funded by out-of-town donors and that Mayor Steve Fulop is starting to clobber the competition when it comes to fundraising.
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ticketeers on streets
|21 hr
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|23 hr
|crysw2003
|27
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Thu
|Abscam
|1
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne Schools
|Jan 19
|Mominstress
|1
