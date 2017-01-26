What we know about the 2017 Jersey Ci...

What we know about the 2017 Jersey City election

The Jersey City mayoral and City Council races are still more than nine months away, but the campaigns are already heating up. Already this week The Jersey Journal revealed that mayoral hopeful Charles Mainor took a $100,000 loan from a lawyer that violates state campaign rules , that the three-way mayor's race is largely being funded by out-of-town donors and that Mayor Steve Fulop is starting to clobber the competition when it comes to fundraising.

