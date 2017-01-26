What we know about federal probe of Jersey City police
The Jersey City Police Department was rocked earlier this month by news that 12 officers were stripped of their weapons and put on modified duty, an action the city linked to an ongoing federal probe of the city's off-duty jobs program for cops. The FBI investigation has been an open secret for months, and cops have been whispering about impending arrests.
