What we know about federal probe of J...

What we know about federal probe of Jersey City police

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

The Jersey City Police Department was rocked earlier this month by news that 12 officers were stripped of their weapons and put on modified duty, an action the city linked to an ongoing federal probe of the city's off-duty jobs program for cops. The FBI investigation has been an open secret for months, and cops have been whispering about impending arrests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jersey City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ticketeers on streets Fri JimBev96 1
Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06) Fri crysw2003 27
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Thu Abscam 1
Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10) Thu bcldnj 30
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 1
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 21 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Bayonne Schools Jan 19 Mominstress 1
See all Jersey City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jersey City Forum Now

Jersey City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jersey City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Jersey City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,345,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC