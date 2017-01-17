We're having a party Annual Art House...

We're having a party Annual Art House Snow Ball to be held on Jan. 28

Every city has its unique cultural event, from Mardi Gras in New Orleans to Greenwich Village's Halloween Parade, when people get to step out of their ordinary lives and dress up. Jersey City has its flamboyant annual Pride Festival, but most people see the Art House Production's Snow Ball as the city's most celebrated dress up event.

