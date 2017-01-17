We're having a party Annual Art House Snow Ball to be held on Jan. 28
Every city has its unique cultural event, from Mardi Gras in New Orleans to Greenwich Village's Halloween Parade, when people get to step out of their ordinary lives and dress up. Jersey City has its flamboyant annual Pride Festival, but most people see the Art House Production's Snow Ball as the city's most celebrated dress up event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|15 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne Schools
|Jan 19
|Mominstress
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC