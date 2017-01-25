Weekend light rail service in Bayonne...

Weekend light rail service in Bayonne back on schedule: N.J. Transit

12 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

BAYONNE - The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail in Bayonne, which was scheduled to shut down for maintenance on the NJ Turnpike 14A project during two upcoming weekends, will instead operate on a regular schedule, NJ Transit announced. The maintenance work for the New Jersey Turnpike 14A project has been completed and substitute busing schedules for the weekends of Jan. 28-29 and Feb. 11-12 have been cancelled, according to an NJ Transit advisory .

