Wednesday's water main break (Where else?) repaired

HOBOKEN -- The latest in Hoboken's seemingly endless string of water main breaks Wednesday morning , after a city spokesman said most of the residents effected had slept through a temporary loss of pressure. The rupture occurred at about 3:30 a.m. at Observer Highway and Park Avenue, and was isolated by 5:30 a.m., when water pressure was restored, said Juan Melli, a city spokesman.

