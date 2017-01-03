Waterfront walkway around Hudson Coun...

Waterfront walkway around Hudson County slowly but surely progressing

16 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Much of the 18 miles of Hudson River waterfront from the George Washington Bridge in the north to Bayonne in the south currently features a walkway that's slowly been assembled over three decades. The success of the Hudson River Walkway has spawned a similar idea on the west side of Hudson County: a waterfront walkway stretching from Secaucus to the southern tip of Bayonne.

