Waterfront walkway around Hudson County slowly but surely progressing
Much of the 18 miles of Hudson River waterfront from the George Washington Bridge in the north to Bayonne in the south currently features a walkway that's slowly been assembled over three decades. The success of the Hudson River Walkway has spawned a similar idea on the west side of Hudson County: a waterfront walkway stretching from Secaucus to the southern tip of Bayonne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|6 hr
|Big Pat
|1
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Barney Frank Stole TARP Money
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Gloucester Township Highest property Taxes In NJ
|Dec 27
|John
|1
|Jersey City Gyms
|Dec 16
|New to New Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC