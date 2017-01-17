Water main breaks in Jersey City repaired: reports of low pressure in Bayonne
Two water main breaks that affected Downtown Jersey City Thursday have been repaired, but residents of Bayonne may be experiencing low pressure following a new leak in Kearny. Treva Spencer, a spokeswoman for Suez North America, said the 6-inch water main break at Grand Street and Marin Boulevard in Jersey City was repaired shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night.
