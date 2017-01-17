Visiting Statue of Liberty? You'll have to go to Manhattan to get there
A Statue Cruises ferry picks up and drops off passengers at Ellis Island on Thursday, May 7, 2015. Reena Rose Sibayan JERSEY CITY - The Liberty State Park security screening facility used to usher visitors to the Statue of Liberty national monument and Ellis Island has been closed until further notice due to structural issues, according to park officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|22 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
|Chance To Win $10,000 (Jan '13)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|3
|save america vote trump. (May '16)
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
|Pimps are slave owners right now still in
|Dec 28
|icey Snowflakes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC