Violent crime down, but shootings skyrocket in Jersey City
Crime in 2016 remained relatively stable compared to 2015 and Jersey City officials say they are now working to tackle what they consider to be their "hardest problems." In an editorial board meeting with The Jersey Journal, Mayor Steve Fulop and Public Safety Director Jim Shea provided the Uniform Crime Statistics that showed while homicides, sexual assaults and auto thefts were down, nonfatal shootings and burglaries rose last year.
