Video, photos released of suspects wanted in Jersey City triple homicide
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office has released images and surveillance camera footage of two suspects in the Jan. 16 triple shooting on Fulton Avenue in Jersey City. JERSEY CITY -- Two weeks after three people were killed inside a Fulton Avenue home, authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in the gruesome triple murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|1 hr
|Major
|2
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Mon
|Lyndhurst Resident
|1
|Ticketeers on streets
|Jan 27
|JimBev96
|1
|Tearing down of St. Michaels Grammar School (Mar '06)
|Jan 27
|crysw2003
|27
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|bcldnj
|30
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC