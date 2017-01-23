Verisk Analytics Buys UK-Based Arium, a Liability Risk Modeling Firm
Verisk Analytics Inc., the Jersey City, N.J.-based data analytics provider, has acquired Arium, an independent company specializing in liability risk modeling and decision support. London-based Arium will become part of AIR Worldwide , a Verisk Analytics business, and will enable AIR to provide its clients with additional modeling solutions and analytics for the casualty market.
