Two people arrested in murder of Hoboken teen
According to a press release issued by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, two Jersey City residents have been arrested and charged with the murder of Adrian Rivera. Rivera, age 18, was shot and killed in his apartment in the Hoboken Housing Authority in the afternoon of Tuesday Jan. 24 On Wednesday Jan. 25, Khalif Geiger, age 20 and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested by detectives from the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit.
