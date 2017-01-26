Trouble at the MVC: Jersey City man crashes Mustang in parking lot

A Jersey City man lost control of his car in Bayonne Saturday afternoon and rammed it into a pole in the parking lot of the Motor Vehicle Commission and several businesses, police said. Around 12:30 p.m., the 29-year-old man told police he was making a left turn into the Kennedy Boulevard lot near the Jersey City border when his 2016 Ford Mustang unexpectedly went into first gear, causing a back tire to spin, police Lt.

