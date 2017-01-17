The secret and the shame What's behind the increasing rates of domestic violence in Hudson County?
Hudson County has seen an alarming jump in domestic violence incidents in recent years, raising questions as to what's behind the increase and the best ways to combat it. December's double murder at Jersey City's Arlington Gardens capped off the second time in three years the city's domestic violence murder rate increased, as previously reported in the Jersey City Reporter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hudson Reporter.
Add your comments below
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|10 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne Schools
|Jan 19
|Mominstress
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
|I offered Angela Gilbride crack rocks and she h...
|Jan 8
|New to New Jersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jersey City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC