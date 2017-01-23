The 15 biggest N.J. restaurant openings of 2017

The Halal Guys, the New York street food icon famed for their gyros, kicked off what looks to be a great year in New Jersey food with the opening of its second New Jersey location at 72 Halsey St., in Newark on Friday. Many of the most hotly-anticipated openings are also expansions of beloved local fixtures, but also look for major new restaurants from celebrity chefs Michael Symon, Jose Garces and Marcus Samuelsson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.