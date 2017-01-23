The 15 biggest N.J. restaurant openings of 2017
The Halal Guys, the New York street food icon famed for their gyros, kicked off what looks to be a great year in New Jersey food with the opening of its second New Jersey location at 72 Halsey St., in Newark on Friday. Many of the most hotly-anticipated openings are also expansions of beloved local fixtures, but also look for major new restaurants from celebrity chefs Michael Symon, Jose Garces and Marcus Samuelsson.
Jersey City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|5 hr
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 21
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne Schools
|Jan 19
|Mominstress
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 18
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Bayonne pastor's house vandalized with anti-Mus...
|Jan 16
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|4
|Review: Garden State Animal Hospital - Kimberle... (Apr '10)
|Jan 12
|Nancy Cirigliano
|29
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jan 11
|LT_truth
|12
